Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

FRU opened at C$13.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.93. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$12.66 and a 1 year high of C$15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$84.50 million for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRU shares. Atb Cap Markets cut Freehold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Freehold Royalties to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.45.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

