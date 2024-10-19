Friedenthal Financial Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

Friedenthal Financial raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises about 0.8% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Friedenthal Financial owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 29,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA:RSPD opened at $53.18 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.69.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

