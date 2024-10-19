Friedenthal Financial Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF comprises about 1.6% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Friedenthal Financial owned 0.91% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPU. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPU opened at $69.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.26 and its 200-day moving average is $61.59. The stock has a market cap of $304.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $69.87.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

