Friedenthal Financial Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF comprises about 1.6% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Friedenthal Financial owned 0.91% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPU. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA RSPU opened at $69.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.26 and its 200-day moving average is $61.59. The stock has a market cap of $304.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $69.87.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF
- About the Markup Calculator
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.