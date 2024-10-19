Friedenthal Financial Invests $760,000 in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,662,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,794,000 after buying an additional 165,572 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,324,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,299 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,735,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,282 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,804,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,940,000 after purchasing an additional 396,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 167.2% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,761,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $127,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,105.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRX

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 1.9 %

BRX opened at $28.35 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.75 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 117.20%.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.