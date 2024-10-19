Friedenthal Financial Invests $769,000 in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADC. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 248.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 44.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.04.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

NYSE ADC opened at $75.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.95. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $77.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.51). Agree Realty had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $152.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 178.24%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.