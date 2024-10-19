Friedenthal Financial Makes New $807,000 Investment in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 310.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 70,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 6.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 49,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.1% during the third quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 45,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 191,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,105.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,503,930. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,105.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.8 %

Regency Centers stock opened at $72.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 5.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

