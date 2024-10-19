Friedenthal Financial Purchases 3,728 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 170,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV opened at $76.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.40.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

