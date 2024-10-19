Fusion Family Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 4.4% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $48,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after buying an additional 2,762,571 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after acquiring an additional 894,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $304,591,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $494.47 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

