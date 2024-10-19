GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ) versus Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Critical Review

GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ – Get Free Report) and Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

GeneLink has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcellx has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get GeneLink alerts:

Profitability

This table compares GeneLink and Arcellx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneLink N/A N/A N/A Arcellx -37.23% -12.42% -7.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

96.0% of Arcellx shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of GeneLink shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Arcellx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GeneLink and Arcellx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneLink 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcellx 0 0 13 1 3.07

Arcellx has a consensus price target of $88.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.63%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GeneLink and Arcellx”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeneLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arcellx $144.75 million 35.80 -$70.69 million ($1.03) -94.04

GeneLink has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arcellx.

Summary

Arcellx beats GeneLink on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeneLink

(Get Free Report)

GeneLink, Inc. offers 12-gene DNA assessment services. The company also provides health custom supplements. In addition, it formulates a line of skin care products. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About Arcellx

(Get Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM). It also develops ACLX-001, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting BCMA to treat rrMM; and ACLX-002, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials that targets CD123 for treating relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). In addition, the company’s preclinical product includes ACLX-003 for the treatment of AML and MDS. Further, it focuses on the development of product candidates for solid tumor programs. It has a strategic alliance with Kite Pharma, Inc. to co-develop and co-commercialize anitocabtagene autoleucel. The company was formerly known as Encarta Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Arcellx, Inc. in January 2016. Arcellx, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for GeneLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.