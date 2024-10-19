General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $320.18.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $334.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $308.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $299.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.26. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $232.29 and a 1 year high of $310.58.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

