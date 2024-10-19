Generate Investment Management Ltd Acquires 113,178 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Generate Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,818 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,178 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up 1.7% of Generate Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Generate Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $25,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,320,085 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,459,741,000 after buying an additional 58,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,562,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $963,320,000 after acquiring an additional 338,264 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,281,926 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $868,638,000 after acquiring an additional 134,872 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,769,275 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $582,529,000 after purchasing an additional 79,275 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,891,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $411,106,000 after purchasing an additional 672,503 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $86.16 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $86.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 90.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

