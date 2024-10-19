Generate Investment Management Ltd Acquires 168,959 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Generate Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 170.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,891 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,959 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $20,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 103,026 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 45,197 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 72,481 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 809 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $165.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.68, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, September 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.51.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.