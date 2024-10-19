Generate Investment Management Ltd Increases Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Generate Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 598,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,251 shares during the quarter. Vertiv comprises about 4.0% of Generate Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Generate Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.16% of Vertiv worth $59,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vertiv by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VRT opened at $112.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 107.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $116.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.20.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

VRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.44.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

