Generate Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,316,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,930,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,595,268,000 after buying an additional 91,956 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,011,640,000 after acquiring an additional 213,038 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 902,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,757,000 after acquiring an additional 184,561 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 540,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,864,000 after purchasing an additional 59,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 500,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $525,804,000 after purchasing an additional 96,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,252.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,116.00.

REGN stock opened at $990.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $769.19 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,109.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,039.79.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

