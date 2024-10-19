Genpact Limited (G) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1525 per share by the business services provider on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th.

Genpact has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years. Genpact has a payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Genpact to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.70. Genpact has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $39.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Genpact had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Genpact

About Genpact

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.