Gifto Price Hits $0.0173 (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. In the last week, Gifto has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a market capitalization of $17.96 million and $1.21 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gifto

Gifto’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,040,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official message board is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io.

Buying and Selling Gifto

According to CryptoCompare, “Gifto (GFT) is a Web3 blockchain solution introduced in 2017, focusing on digital gifting through blockchain presents like NFTs, including e-cards, generative art, and red envelopes. While the specific founders are not mentioned, the platform is designed to combine the gifting experience with blockchain technology’s benefits. The native token, $GFT, is used for various purposes within the Gifto ecosystem. It allows users to stake and earn rewards, facilitates trading and investments through the Gifto Wallet, and enables creators to monetize their NFTs in the Gifto Store. Additionally, $GFT plays a role in charity, with a portion of its annual inflation donated to Binance Charity to support education and combat poverty. This makes $GFT a versatile token within Gifto’s platform, serving multiple functions from staking to social responsibility initiatives.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

