Gigachad (GIGA) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week

Gigachad (GIGA) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Gigachad token can now be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Gigachad has a market cap of $452.00 million and approximately $10.45 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gigachad has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gigachad alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000116 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.82 or 0.00250882 BTC.

Gigachad Profile

Gigachad launched on January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme. Gigachad’s official website is www.gigachadsolana.com.

Buying and Selling Gigachad

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.05346061 USD and is up 15.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $10,478,344.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gigachad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gigachad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gigachad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gigachad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.