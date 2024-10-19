Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Global Self Storage Price Performance

Global Self Storage stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. Global Self Storage has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $56.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.25.

Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 152.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Self Storage

About Global Self Storage

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SELF. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,734,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Global Self Storage by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

