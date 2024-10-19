Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
Global Self Storage Price Performance
Global Self Storage stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. Global Self Storage has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $56.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.25.
Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 152.64%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Self Storage
About Global Self Storage
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global Self Storage
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.