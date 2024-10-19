Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Shares Down 2.2% – Should You Sell?

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.46 and last traded at $69.46. Approximately 521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.01.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 million, a P/E ratio of -141.67 and a beta of 2.23.

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

