Goatseus Maximus Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges (GOAT)

Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last week, Goatseus Maximus has traded 312.2% higher against the dollar. Goatseus Maximus has a total market capitalization of $403.52 million and approximately $155.93 million worth of Goatseus Maximus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goatseus Maximus token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000115 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.09 or 0.00250592 BTC.

Goatseus Maximus Token Profile

Goatseus Maximus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Goatseus Maximus is pump.fun/czlsujwblfssjncfkh59rufqvafwcy5tzedwjsuypump. Goatseus Maximus’ official Twitter account is @gospelofgoatse.

Goatseus Maximus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Goatseus Maximus has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Goatseus Maximus is 0.37990059 USD and is up 6.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $144,006,069.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/CzLSujWBLFsSjncfkh59rUFqvafWcY5tzedWJSuypump.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goatseus Maximus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goatseus Maximus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goatseus Maximus using one of the exchanges listed above.

