Gries Financial LLC Acquires 3,377 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Gries Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Gries Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.87. 3,275,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,118,366. The company has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $182.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.81.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

