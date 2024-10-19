Growth Opportunities F. Forbion Acquires 41,639 Shares of enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Stock

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Growth Opportunities F. Forbion bought 41,639 shares of enGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $248,584.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,059,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,294,970.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
enGene Stock Performance
Shares of ENGN stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 110,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,105. The company has a quick ratio of 19.52, a current ratio of 19.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of -0.69. enGene Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $43.00.
enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that enGene Holdings Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On enGene
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of enGene in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,039,000. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of enGene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,715,000. Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in enGene by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in enGene in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,095,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
enGene Company Profile
enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.
