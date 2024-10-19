Growth Opportunities F. Forbion Acquires 41,639 Shares of enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Stock

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Growth Opportunities F. Forbion bought 41,639 shares of enGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $248,584.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,059,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,294,970.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

enGene Stock Performance

Shares of ENGN stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 110,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,105. The company has a quick ratio of 19.52, a current ratio of 19.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of -0.69. enGene Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that enGene Holdings Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of enGene in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On enGene

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of enGene in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,039,000. SR One Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of enGene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,715,000. Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in enGene by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in enGene in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,095,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

enGene Company Profile

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

