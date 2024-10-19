Harfst & Associates Inc. Buys 341 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 950.8% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 11.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (down from $620.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $572.27.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV stock traded down $13.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $430.77. 3,318,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.98 and a 1-year high of $567.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $527.46.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.99 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,915.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,170 shares of company stock valued at $20,638,737 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

