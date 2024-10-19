Harfst & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Harfst & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,841. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $110.97.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

