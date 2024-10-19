Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and traded as high as $18.00. Hawaiian shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 12,920,800 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Hawaiian

Hawaiian Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.54. The company has a market cap of $933.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.40.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $731.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.68 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,220.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 81.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 11,247 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 42.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $796,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth about $717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.