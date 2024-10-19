HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

OCUL stock opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 226.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,717,000 after buying an additional 226,181 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 1,142.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 662,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 609,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,235,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,029 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 1,455.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 723,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 676,963 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 377,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 169,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

