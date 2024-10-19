HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on URGN. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised UroGen Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. UroGen Pharma has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $298.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $21.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 million. On average, research analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,906,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,767,000 after purchasing an additional 285,714 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 120.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,099,000 after buying an additional 1,337,257 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 29.1% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,099,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,229,000 after buying an additional 472,893 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2,672.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,160,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,480,000 after buying an additional 1,119,019 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $4,008,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

