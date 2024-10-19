HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Position Increased by Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $20,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $566,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 51.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.65.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,202 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,273 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA opened at $415.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $417.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.