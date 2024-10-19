Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Headwater Exploration Trading Down 1.1 %

CDDRF opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26.

Headwater Exploration Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0724 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 5.96%.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

