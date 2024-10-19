Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIA) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report) rose 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.44 and last traded at $16.36. Approximately 9,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 9,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

Healthcare Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15.

Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.4609 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

