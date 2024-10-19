HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Craig Hallum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

HSTM has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

HealthStream Stock Performance

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $28.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $876.68 million, a PE ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.36. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $31.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $27.79.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $39,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,960.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $39,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,960.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $84,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,041.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in HealthStream by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the second quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC increased its position in HealthStream by 405.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in HealthStream in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in HealthStream by 80.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

