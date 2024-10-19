HedgeTrade Price Reaches $0.0068 on Top Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $2.37 million and $25.64 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade’s genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users’ purchase is refunded.”

