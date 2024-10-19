Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and traded as low as $9.61. Hexagon AB (publ) shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 147,216 shares traded.

Hexagon AB (publ) Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides geospatial and industrial enterprise solutions worldwide. The company offers analysis and management, machine control, embedded electronics, monitoring, and planning and optimization solutions to agriculture division; 3D design and visualization, enterprise asset and asset lifecycle management, OT/ICS cyber security, engineering and schematics, enterprise project performance, operation and maintenance, procurement, fabrication, and construction services for asset lifecycle intelligence division; GNSS and SMART antennas, anti-jam systems, autonomy kits and services, correction services, GNSS/INS receivers and post processing, resilience and integrity technology, and visualization software for autonomy and positioning division; and 3D surveillance, AEC and survey software, geospatial content, machine control, digital realities platform, laser scanning and measurement tools, levels, total stations, airborne, monitoring, document and verification solutions, detection, GNSS, and mobile mapping system to geosystem division.

