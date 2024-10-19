HI (HI) Trading Down 0.4% Over Last Week

HI (HI) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $281,489.62 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00007685 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,308.95 or 1.00009086 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00013268 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007515 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000891 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006365 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00067476 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047025 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $255,645.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

