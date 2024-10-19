HitBTC Token (HIT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $206.25 Million

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. During the last seven days, HitBTC Token has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One HitBTC Token token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges. HitBTC Token has a total market cap of $206.25 million and $294,065.23 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HitBTC Token

HitBTC Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. HitBTC Token’s official message board is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. HitBTC Token’s official website is hitbtc.com/hit. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.

**_The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. _**

[Whitepaper](https://s3.hitbtc.com/b/HIT%20Whitepaper.pdf)”

HitBTC Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HitBTC Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HitBTC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

