Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.63 and traded as high as $45.00. Home Bancorp shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 18,417 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Home Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.90 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 19.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,652.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $110,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 531.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancorp by 29.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

