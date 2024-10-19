Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Sells $125,573.56 in Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.99, for a total value of $125,573.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,898,368.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE HOV opened at $206.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.76. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.22 and a 52-week high of $240.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.59.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOV. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,541.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

