ICON Trading 0.5% Lower This Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. ICON has a market capitalization of $147.02 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,039,221,319 coins and its circulating supply is 1,027,255,030 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,039,134,704.9438955 with 1,027,231,141.857542 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.14551825 USD and is up 5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $1,997,916.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

