IFG Advisors LLC Buys 17 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,493,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,842,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,059 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $705,636,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,481,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,372,157,000 after purchasing an additional 604,895 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 743.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $186,105,000 after acquiring an additional 296,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,022,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $565,316,000 after purchasing an additional 247,110 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total value of $2,221,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,760.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total value of $2,221,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,760.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.16.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $601.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $607.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $584.09.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

