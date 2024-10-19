IFG Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

MUB opened at $107.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.22. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.