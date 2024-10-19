IFG Advisors LLC Invests $227,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $801,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 107,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RSPT stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $38.90.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
