IFG Advisors LLC Invests $227,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $801,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 107,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSPT stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $38.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.