Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$99.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$108.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$115.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$94.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$99.25.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$106.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$99.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$96.29. The firm has a market cap of C$56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.78. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$72.03 and a 12 month high of C$108.89.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.94 by C$0.17. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of C$13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 8.6164609 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

