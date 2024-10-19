Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19, Yahoo Finance reports. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Infosys updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of INFY opened at $22.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. Investec cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Erste Group Bank raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie raised Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

