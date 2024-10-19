Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SFLR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 31,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $126,000.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SFLR stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.74 million, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $32.54.

About Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

