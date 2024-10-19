Insider Buying: Henderson European Trust plc (LON:HET) Insider Acquires £1,730 in Stock

Henderson European Trust plc (LON:HET – Get Free Report) insider Marco Bianconi acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £1,730 ($2,259.08).
Henderson European Trust Stock Performance
HET stock opened at GBX 177 ($2.31) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £586.95 million, a P/E ratio of 520.59 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 179.16. Henderson European Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 171 ($2.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 192 ($2.51).
About Henderson European Trust
