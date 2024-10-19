Insider Buying: Henderson European Trust plc (LON:HET) Insider Acquires £1,730 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2024

Henderson European Trust plc (LON:HETGet Free Report) insider Marco Bianconi acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £1,730 ($2,259.08).

Henderson European Trust Stock Performance

HET stock opened at GBX 177 ($2.31) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £586.95 million, a P/E ratio of 520.59 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 179.16. Henderson European Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 171 ($2.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 192 ($2.51).

About Henderson European Trust

(Get Free Report)

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson European Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson European Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.