Insider Buying: Henderson European Trust plc (LON:HET) Insider Acquires £1,730 in Stock

Henderson European Trust plc (LON:HET – Get Free Report) insider Marco Bianconi acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £1,730 ($2,259.08).

HET stock opened at GBX 177 ($2.31) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £586.95 million, a P/E ratio of 520.59 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 179.16. Henderson European Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 171 ($2.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 192 ($2.51).

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

