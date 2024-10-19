Insider Selling: Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) EVP Sells 7,417 Shares of Stock

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,915.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Elevance Health Trading Down 3.1 %
NYSE:ELV traded down $13.59 on Friday, reaching $430.76. 3,318,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,559. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.98 and a 52-week high of $567.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $528.77 and a 200-day moving average of $528.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price target (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James set a $485.00 price target on Elevance Health in a report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $572.27.
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
