Insider Selling: MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Major Shareholder Sells 650,000 Shares of Stock

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $13,682,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,932,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,026,767.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of MeridianLink stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $126,300,000.00.

MeridianLink Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MLNK traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $21.43. 354,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,874. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 1.00. MeridianLink, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88.

Institutional Trading of MeridianLink

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $78.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLNK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MeridianLink in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in MeridianLink by 26.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MeridianLink by 32.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,756,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,542,000 after acquiring an additional 680,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keenan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,565,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,971,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MLNK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

