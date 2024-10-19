Insider Selling: Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) CEO Sells $109,065.00 in Stock

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $109,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,018,959.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hassane El-Khoury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of Onsemi stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $106,200.00.

NASDAQ ON opened at $68.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.43. The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 18.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,217,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,088,000 after purchasing an additional 665,633 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,107,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,070,000 after buying an additional 42,117 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,765,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,608,000 after buying an additional 201,852 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,596,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $190,939,000 after buying an additional 161,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,587,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,386,000 after purchasing an additional 94,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

