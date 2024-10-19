Insider Selling: Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Director Sells 15,718 Shares of Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 15,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $212,035.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,083.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Weave Communications Price Performance
Shares of WEAV stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Weave Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 2.10.
Institutional Trading of Weave Communications
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Weave Communications by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 505,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 143,382 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Weave Communications by 17.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 89,600 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the first quarter worth $1,816,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Weave Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $851,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,590,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Weave Communications Company Profile
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
