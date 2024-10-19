Inspire Advisors LLC Has $674,000 Position in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 43,931 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of StealthGas worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in StealthGas by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 9.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 21.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GASS opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.43. StealthGas Inc. has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $8.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $231.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.81.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. StealthGas had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 44.79%. The business had revenue of $39.12 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

